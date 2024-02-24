Chief Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Constitutional Resilience and Technology in the Judiciary at Bangladesh Legal Conference

In a stirring address that resonated through the halls of a legal conference in Bangladesh's bustling capital, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud provided a compelling narrative on the necessity for key institutions like the Parliament, Supreme Court, and Election Commission to act decisively in times of ambiguity and uncertainty. This gathering, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among other dignitaries, wasn't just another meeting. It was a clarion call for upholding the tenets of the Constitution, made more poignant against the backdrop of shared constitutional journeys of India and Bangladesh.

The Pillars of Constitutional Faith

Justice Chandrachud's message was clear - the strength of a nation's constitutional framework lies in the readiness and ability of its foundational institutions to rise to the occasion. Drawing from the rich tapestry of India's and Bangladesh's legal and democratic evolutions, he underscored the indispensable roles played by the judiciary, legislative bodies, and electoral mechanisms in fostering public confidence in constitutional promises. The essence of liberty, equality, non-discrimination, and due process, he argued, must be more than lofty ideals; they must be the very principles that animate these institutions.

Bridging the Digital Divide Through Technology

Amidst his discourse on constitutionalism, Justice Chandrachud ventured into the realm of technology, championing its use as a bridge across the digital divide. His advocacy for employing technological solutions in the judiciary is not a mere nod to modernity but a deeply considered strategy to make justice more accessible and efficient. This vision of a judiciary augmented by technology, where every citizen can engage with legal processes in a more meaningful and less daunting manner, is revolutionary. It promises to transform the interface between the law and those it seeks to serve.

A Shared Constitutional Legacy

The conference also provided a platform for Justice Chandrachud to reflect on the shared constitutional traditions of India and Bangladesh. Viewing constitutions as living documents, he shed light on the dynamic nature of constitutional law and its ability to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of society. This perspective, rooted in a comparative constitutional process, enriches the dialogue between courts across borders, fostering a collective understanding of democracy and the rule of law that transcends geographical boundaries.