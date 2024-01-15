Chief Bisi Akande at 85: Revisiting His Most Controversial Statements

As Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a key figure in Nigerian politics, celebrated his 85th birthday, his most controversial statements were echoed across the nation. Known for his critical views on governance and the state of the nation, Akande has never shied away from sharing his unfiltered perspectives.

Akande's Take on Former Leadership

Akande once described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a 'kindergarten leader', unfit to govern Nigeria. He emphasized the need for a thoughtful leader capable of addressing Nigeria's manifold problems, including stunted growth, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient human capacity.

Democracy and Future of Nigeria

Further, Akande warned about Nigeria's future, stating that if democratic principles are not respected, the country might fail to commemorate its 100th year of democracy. He also campaigned for an advanced educational curriculum that minimizes the focus on religion and ethnic bias. In reference to the opposition parties' plans to challenge the ruling APC, he suggested that returning the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to power would only lead to more suffering, as it was previously ousted for its lack of direction.

Constitutional Crisis

In a revealing interview, Akande stated that Nigeria lacks a proper constitution, and what exists is merely an understanding. He deemed the 1999 Constitution as the country's 'greatest misadventure', posing a barrier to Nigeria's progress. Akande proposed replacing it with the 1963 Republican Constitution to pave a path towards a more fitting constitution.

Corruption and APC Crisis

He also accused fuel subsidy thieves and corrupt businessmen of causing the crisis in the APC, which led to the unexpected appointments of Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as leaders in the legislature. Despite his controversial statements, Akande's wisdom and significant role in establishing the APC have earned him praise from President Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akande's words continue to ignite debates, reflecting his influence on Nigerian politics, especially as the country grapples with its democratic and constitutional challenges.