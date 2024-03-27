Chicago Sues Glock Over Easily Modified Pistols Fueling Street Violence

On March 19th, Chicago took a groundbreaking step by filing a lawsuit against the renowned gun manufacturer Glock, accusing the company of facilitating the conversion of pistols into illegal machine guns through the sale of easily modifiable firearms. This legal action, supported by Everytown Law, underscores a dire concern over public safety and the rampant use of modified Glocks in violent crimes across the city.

The Lawsuit's Grounds

At the heart of the lawsuit is the claim that Glock pistols can be transformed into fully automatic weapons using 'Glock switches,' devices that are neither manufactured nor endorsed by Glock but can be easily acquired or made. The city of Chicago, plagued by a surge in gun violence, has witnessed the recovery of over 1,100 modified Glocks by its police force between 2021 and 2023. This alarming statistic has propelled the city to confront Glock, demanding that the company redesign its firearms to prevent such modifications and ultimately, reduce the firearms' appeal to criminals.

Public Safety vs. Profit

Chicago's stance is clear - gun manufacturers like Glock should bear responsibility for their products' role in exacerbating gun violence, especially when their design facilitates illegal modifications. The lawsuit leverages the Illinois Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, aiming to hold Glock accountable for the public harm caused by its firearms. This action reflects a broader call for the gun industry to prioritize public safety over profits, pressing Glock to implement stringent measures against the unauthorized modification of its pistols.

Implications for the Future

While the National Rifle Association defends Glock, pointing the finger at criminals rather than the manufacturer, Chicago's lawsuit may set a precedent for future legal challenges against gun makers. The outcome of this case could influence the regulatory landscape for firearms, compelling manufacturers to adopt more responsible design and sales practices. As cities like Chicago grapple with gun violence, this lawsuit represents a critical step toward holding manufacturers accountable and safeguarding communities from the devastating impact of firearms.