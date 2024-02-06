Chicago Police Department Faces Potential Changes: Citywide Staffing Analysis and Retirement Age Increase

The Chicago City Council's Committee on Police and Fire has advanced an ordinance that may revolutionize how policing is done in the city. This ordinance, if passed, will compel the Chicago Police Department to execute a comprehensive citywide staffing analysis. The aim is to potentially alter the deployment of police officers across the city, ensuring sufficient staffing and efficient workforce allocation. This measure comes in response to the dwindling police ranks and the urgent need to enhance response times.

Staffing Analysis and Retirement Age Amendment

The staffing analysis, expected to cost between $800,000 to $1 million, will be financed by philanthropic partners. The results of this study will be used to modify department staffing at least once annually, with quarterly updates starting from May 2022. The ordinance also mandates that the study comply with federal consent decree requirements and its results must be made public. This initiative follows the previous studies in 2016 and 2019, which were neither completed nor made public.

Opposing Views on Retirement Age Increase

Another hot topic in the committee's discussions is the proposed amendment to raise the mandatory retirement age for police and firefighters from 63 to 65. This proposal has sparked a split between the city's police and fire departments. The police union is advocating for the change, emphasizing the advantages of retaining seasoned officers. However, critics argue that for the Fire Department, this would result in 'aging the department' and could limit promotion opportunities for younger firefighters.

Addressing Police Shortages and Morale

In addition to these measures, the Police Department is actively seeking solutions to officer shortages. They have implemented strategies such as offering incentives to attract retired officers and officers from other jurisdictions. They are also providing overtime pay, which, however, has led to burnout and morale issues among the force. Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration has registered a slight increment in the number of sworn police members and has made budget adjustments to prioritize freeing up officers for patrol by creating civilian positions.

The staffing ordinance has passed in a voice vote, albeit with two objections. The committee will continue to discuss the retirement age change and hold more hearings in the forthcoming months.