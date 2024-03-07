Chicago Mayor Johnson Reshuffles Senior Staff: Reese Elevated, Calvello Joins Team

CHICAGO -- In a strategic move aimed at bolstering his administration's communication and strategic vision, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced key changes to his Senior Staff on Thursday. Ronnie Reese, previously serving as Press Secretary, has been promoted to Communications Director, while Joe Calvello has been tapped as the new Chief Strategy Officer. These appointments underscore Mayor Johnson's commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of his team's outreach and policy implementation efforts.

Strengthening Communication and Strategy

Reese's promotion is a testament to his impactful role as a spokesperson and communications advisor since the mayor's inauguration. His deep roots in Chicago and extensive experience, including his prior role in the Chicago Teachers Union and academic credentials from Loyola University Chicago and Northwestern University, position him as a key player in articulating the administration's goals and achievements to the public. Reese's dedication to conveying the administration's message of building a "better, stronger, safer Chicago for all" highlights his commitment to the city's progress.

Calvello's appointment as Chief Strategy Officer brings fresh insight and a wealth of political campaign experience to Mayor Johnson's team. A Chicago-area native, Calvello's return to the city follows significant roles in several high-profile campaigns, including those of U.S. Senator John Fetterman and Senator Bernie Sanders. His appointment marks a pivotal move towards refining the administration's strategic direction, with a focus on inclusivity and working for the benefit of all Chicago residents.

From Campaign Trails to City Hall

The diverse backgrounds of Reese and Calvello, spanning local union communications to national political campaigns, reflect a deliberate blending of grassroots organizing and strategic political communication within Mayor Johnson's administration. This approach aims to resonate with a broad spectrum of Chicagoans, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to transparency, community investment, and progressive policies.

Reese's journey from the Chicago Teachers Union to City Hall underscores a commitment to public service and community advocacy, principles that align with Mayor Johnson's vision. Calvello's national campaign experience, particularly in communications and strategy, complements this vision by introducing innovative approaches and perspectives to the city's strategic planning and execution.

Looking Forward

The appointments of Reese and Calvello signal a new chapter in Mayor Johnson's administration, focused on enhanced communication and strategic vision. As Chicago faces challenges and opportunities alike, the strengthened Senior Staff is poised to lead initiatives that cater to the needs and aspirations of all its residents. The combination of Reese's deep connection to Chicago's communities and Calvello's strategic acumen promises to invigorate the administration's efforts to create a more inclusive, equitable, and vibrant Chicago.

As the city anticipates the implementation of new policies and initiatives under this refreshed leadership team, the residents of Chicago await the tangible impacts of these strategic appointments. The synergy between Reese's communication expertise and Calvello's strategic insight is expected to drive Mayor Johnson's vision forward, reinforcing his commitment to a city that truly works for everyone.