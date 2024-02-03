Chicago Mayor Faces Backlash as City Council Passes Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution Amid Crime Surge

Chicago, the third most populous city in the United States, witnessed a crucial vote by its City Council, ending in a resolution for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. Despite the surge of violence within the city's boundaries, the council's attention was drawn halfway across the world, to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The tied vote was tipped by Mayor Brandon Johnson, who found himself at the center of a social media storm on platform X.

The City Council's vote was split right down the middle, at 23-23, before Mayor Johnson cast the decisive vote, aligning Chicago with other US cities like Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Oakland, and San Francisco. The resolution, though non-binding, called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn region. This vote positions Chicago as the largest city in the nation to pass such a resolution.

Backlash Against Mayor's Priorities

Following the council's decision, critics, including users of social media platform X, expressed their discontent over Mayor Johnson's apparent focus on international issues while local crime escalated. A disturbing trend has been observed, with the city experiencing an uptick in fatal shootings and overall crime complaints compared to previous years. A case in point was the incident that occurred on the same day as the council's vote, when a shooting near a high school in the Edgewater neighborhood resulted in the death of one teenager and injuries to two others.

While the resolution met with divided opinions and sparked controversy within the city, critics argued that the focus should be on the increasing violence within Chicago. Despite a decrease in certain crime categories compared to the same time last year, broader trends reveal a significant increase in criminal activity over the past few years.