Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing ‘Seeds of Chaos’ with Haphazard Migrant Transfers

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has taken a stand against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, criticizing his decision to send buses and a flight of migrants to Chicago without liaising with local officials. Johnson voiced his concern during an appearance on ‘Face the Nation,’ highlighting the lack of communication from Abbott’s side as a significant factor contributing to the current crisis. Johnson’s remarks follow an influx of migrants into Chicago without warning, a situation that he describes as sowing ‘seeds of chaos.’

Abbott’s Actions Under Scrutiny

Mayor Johnson went on to question Abbott’s motives behind the sudden influx of migrants, accusing him of acting out of fear and anger over the escalating migrant situation at the Texas border. He emphasized the importance of intergovernmental cooperation in dealing with such crises, asserting that Abbott’s actions have undermined this principle.

Call for Proper Resource Allocation and Coordination

Along with his criticism of Abbott, Johnson stressed the urgent need for Congress to allocate resources effectively to manage the migrant situation. He condemned the haphazard approach of sending migrants to various cities without proper planning. Johnson underscored the necessity for structure and coordination, both of which he believes are vital to ensure that migrants are not left unsupported upon their arrival.

The mayor had previously proposed an ordinance to structure and coordinate the arrival of buses in Chicago, demonstrating his commitment to addressing this issue responsibly.

Unprecedented Migrant Influx Straining Cities

Chicago isn’t the only city grappling with a sudden influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also warned of an impending surge of migrants from Texas, with NYC nearing its breaking point. The city has experienced a record influx of migrants, receiving 14 buses in a single day last week. Like Johnson, Adams has criticized the lack of federal aid and communication from the White House regarding the immigration crisis.

Despite numerous requests, Abbott’s office has not responded to comments regarding his actions or the growing criticism from various city mayors.