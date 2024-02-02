Chicago Council Backs Permanent Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

In a bold move that has been both praised and criticized, the Chicago City Council approved a resolution calling for an unconditional ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The decision, which was met with vehement controversy, was decided by Mayor Brandon Johnson's tie-breaking vote.

This resolution has made Chicago the largest city in the U.S to officially call for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite being symbolic in nature and not having a direct influence on foreign policy, it is a testament to the city's willingness to take a stand on global issues.

The resolution urges the U.S Congress and the President to facilitate a lasting peace in Gaza, starting with a permanent ceasefire. It was supported by pro-Palestinian groups and certain Jewish factions but denounced by other mainstream Jewish groups, highlighting the deep-seated divisions within the Democratic party and the city itself.

Contentious Public Meetings

The road to this resolution has been far from smooth. The council meetings leading up to the vote were frequently disrupted by protestors, causing delays and sparking heated debates. The resolution was pushed forward by Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez and was the subject of intense discussion for months.

The council's only Jewish member, Debra Silverstein, was among the critics of the resolution, pointing out the need for more support for Israel and criticism of Hamas. The tension within the council is reflective of the wider friction within the Democratic Party and the nation at large.

Implications and Reactions

As the largest city to demand a ceasefire, Chicago's decision has been met with mixed reactions with supporters see it as a necessary call for peace amid the devastating conflict, while critics argue it undermines the position of the Biden Administration and creates further division among communities.