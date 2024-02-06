Chicago Bears' New Stadium: A Potential Super Bowl Host Amid Property Tax Dispute

The National Football League (NFL) Commissioner, Roger Goodell, has expressed his support for a new Chicago Bears stadium with a dome feature. The inclusion of this feature could potentially make the stadium a viable candidate for hosting future Super Bowl events. The discussions surrounding the new stadium and the possibility of it hosting the Super Bowl have been on the rise since the team expressed interest in moving to the Arlington International Racecourse.

Property Taxes Dispute

Alongside the discussions surrounding the new stadium, the Chicago Bears and surrounding school districts in Arlington Heights have been caught up in a dispute over the appraised value of the potential new stadium site. The decision on property taxes is expected by the end of the month. The Bears' lawyer submitted appraisals valuing the site at $60 million and $71 million. In contrast, the school districts submitted an appraisal finding the site to be worth $160 million.

Potential Locations and Statements from the Bears

The Chicago Bears have been exploring other stadium opportunities due to the high assessment in Arlington Heights. The Bears' President, Kevin Warren, and NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, have been vocal about their commitment to finding the best location for the team's new stadium. Their commitment has led them to ongoing discussions with the city of Chicago, evaluating the potential of the Arlington International Racecourse as a viable option.

Facing Obstacles

Despite the ongoing discussions and the support from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Chicago Bears face significant obstacles in their quest for a new stadium. The dispute over the appraised value of the potential new stadium site has proven to be a substantial hurdle. The disparity in the appraisals submitted by the Bears' lawyer and the school districts has cast a shadow over the future of the new stadium.