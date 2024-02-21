Chhattisgarh Unveils Ambitious Industrial Policy for 2024-29: A Leap Towards Sustainable Development

Imagine a future where the heart of India, Chhattisgarh, becomes a beacon of industrial progress, leveraging its rich resources not just for economic gain but for sustainable development. This is not a distant dream but the vision behind the state's new industrial policy for 2024-29, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan. It's a bold step towards transforming Chhattisgarh into a hub of entrepreneurship, innovation, and opportunity for all.

A New Dawn for Chhattisgarh's Economy

The cornerstone of this visionary policy is its focus on employment-oriented industries that promise not only to boost the state's economy but also to provide sustainable livelihoods for its citizens. By earmarking Rs 60 crore for the development of new industrial areas and Rs 50 crore for setting up agriculture and food processing parks, the policy underscores a commitment to making the most of Chhattisgarh's agricultural products, forest produce, and mineral resources. These sectors are not just the backbone of the state's economy but also a treasure trove of opportunities waiting to be unlocked.

The establishment of industrial areas along the Korba-Bilaspur Industrial Corridor, with an initial planning budget of Rs 5 crore, is a testament to the strategic thinking that underpins this policy. This corridor is poised to become a catalyst for growth, attracting investments and fostering a culture of innovation. Moreover, the allocation of Rs 2 crore for upgrading the Central Instrumentation Facility at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla University is a clear nod towards nurturing a start-up culture and supporting research and innovation in the state.

Empowering the Youth and Migrant Workers

In an era where education and skill development are paramount, Chhattisgarh's new policy introduces a groundbreaking scheme to provide free education in reputed private schools to children of registered laborers' families. This initiative not only aims to break the cycle of poverty but also to empower the next generation with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Addressing the needs of migrant workers, the policy envisions the establishment of Mor Chinhari Bhawan facilities in states with significant migrant labor from Chhattisgarh. These centers will offer support and guidance, ensuring that the workers have a reliable support system even away from home. It's a holistic approach that recognizes the importance of caring for the state's citizens, wherever they may be.

Fostering a Culture of Innovation and Investment

To catalyze the state's transformation into an industrial powerhouse, events like Invest Chhattisgarh and the Chhattisgarh Start-up Summit are being organized. These platforms are not just about attracting investments but also about showcasing Chhattisgarh's potential as a vibrant start-up hub. With the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, the state is on track to becoming a cradle of innovation and self-employment.

The journey towards realizing the vision of the 2024-29 industrial policy is filled with challenges and opportunities. By focusing on sustainable development, skill enhancement, and innovation, Chhattisgarh is poised to set a precedent for other states to follow. It's a bold leap towards a future where economic growth and social progress go hand in hand, creating a model of development that is not only inclusive but also sustainable.