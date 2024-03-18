Chhattisgarh SEC Adapts Strategy for Lok Sabha Polls Amid Increased Maoist Activity

Given the increased security threat posed by Naxals during the Lok Sabha polls, the Chhattisgarh State Election Commission (SEC) has adjusted its strategy compared to the Assembly polls held last November. There has been an increase in the number of critical polling stations and those scheduled for relocation, as well as an uptick in the expected helicopter drop-offs.

Advertisment

Strategic Adjustments in Polling Stations

As many 1,726 polling stations — all in the Maoist-affected Bastar region — have been marked as critical this time compared to 1,670 such polling stations during the Assembly polls. The number of polling stations marked as ‘vulnerable’ will however remain the same at 109, according to a senior SEC official. The official explained that the ECI definition for critical includes several quantifiable parameters such as voter turnout below a certain threshold, past incidents of violence, more than 75% of the eligible votes being polled for a single candidate etc. Moreover, the number of relocations will be almost doubled from 151 in the Assembly elections to 289 this time.

Enhanced Security Measures

Advertisment

Several violent incidents were reported during the Assembly election phase, necessitating additional deployment and measures like security and ECI officials avoiding road transport in the interior regions. "We will be hele-dropping 1,009 personnel at 167 polling stations, the corresponding numbers during the Assembly polls being 863 and 156 respectively. While we aim at increasing the turnout, the safety of the staff is paramount," said the official. The increased use of helicopters for dropping personnel at polling stations underscores the serious security concerns in the region.

Election Schedule and Preparations

The Bastar region has two Lok Sabha constituencies — Bastar and Kanker. Unlike the previous elections, this time the elections will be held on two different dates. The Bastar seat will go to polls on April 19, while the people of Kanker will cast their votes on April 26. Not clubbing the two constituencies together in a single phase will allow better preparations this time, the official added. In total, Chhattisgarh has 11 Lok Sabha seats for which there are over 2.5 crore eligible voters.

This strategic shift in the approach to conducting polls in Maoist-affected areas reflects a careful balance between ensuring voter participation and maintaining the safety of election personnel and voters. The adjustments and preparations made by the Chhattisgarh SEC for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections highlight the complexities of holding democratic processes in regions affected by security challenges.