Chhattisgarh Revives Pension Scheme for Emergency-Era Detainees, Launches Initiatives to Empower Villages and Enhance Women's Safety

In a recent announcement that reverberated through the halls of Chhattisgarh's state Assembly, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled a series of ambitious policies aimed at honoring past sacrifices, bolstering rural connectivity, and ensuring women's safety in public transport. Amid the legislative fervor, a decision stood out: the restoration of the 'Samman Nidhi' pension scheme for detainees under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the tumultuous 1975-1977 Emergency period. This move, rooted in a desire to acknowledge the struggles endured by many during one of India's most controversial chapters, marks a significant pivot from the stance of the previous government, which had discontinued the scheme in 2019.

Advertisment

Rekindling the Flames of Recognition

The revival of the pension scheme is not merely an act of financial restitution; it's a gesture of respect and acknowledgment towards those who faced detention under MISA. The scheme, first implemented in 2008, categorizes beneficiaries into three tiers, with pensions ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. This decision underscores the government's commitment to reconciling with its history and honoring those who stood firm against the erosions of democratic freedoms during the Emergency.

Empowering the Rural and Ensuring Safety

Advertisment

Chief Minister Sai's announcements extended beyond historical redress. In a stride towards modernization and digital empowerment, the government plans to provide WiFi to 1000 village panchayats under the PM-WANI scheme, aiming to bridge the digital divide that has long marginalized rural communities. Furthermore, the commitment to women's safety in public transport through the Nirbhaya Framework addresses a pressing concern, promising a safer and more secure environment for women commuters.

The Assembly session was also a testament to the government's dedication to fulfilling key poll promises, such as the procurement of paddy at promised rates and the establishment of a regional Anti Corruption Bureau office. With a budget that includes provisions for free electricity to farmers, exemptions for domestic consumers, and subsidies for BPL consumers, the government is taking measurable steps towards social and economic inclusivity.

Towards Transparency and Sustainable Revenue

Amidst these progressive announcements, the Chief Minister also emphasized the reinstatement of the online e-transit pass system for mineral transportation. This move, expected to generate a mineral revenue of Rs 13,000 crore, signifies a push towards transparency and efficiency in the state's mineral sector. Such initiatives not only promise to streamline operations but also to ensure sustainable revenue streams for future development projects.

The convergence of historical acknowledgment with future-oriented policies in Chhattisgarh marks a pivotal moment in the state's governance. As the government endeavors to balance respect for the past with the imperatives of modernization and inclusivity, the people of Chhattisgarh stand at the cusp of a transformative era. With initiatives that span from honoring Emergency-era detainees to empowering rural villages and enhancing women's safety, Chhattisgarh is charting a course towards a more equitable and progressive future.