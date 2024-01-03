en English
Cricket

Chhattisgarh Observes ‘Dry Day’ for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Chhattisgarh Observes ‘Dry Day’ for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News

Chhattisgarh is set to observe a ‘Dry Day’ on January 22, marking the monumental consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The announcement made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, further solidifies the state’s deep ties to the revered deity, being Lord Ram’s ‘nanihal’ – the maternal home. As part of the celebrations, the state plans to send 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice and vegetables to Ayodhya, illuminating a festive atmosphere akin to Diwali. The decision is a testament to the cultural significance of the event, fueling the spirit of devotion across the region.

Ram Temple Consecration: A Momentous Occasion

The consecration of the Ram Temple is a significant event in the Hindu calendar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the temple on January 22, with over one lakh devotees expected to attend. The state’s festive atmosphere will be enhanced by various rituals and ceremonies planned for the day, further cementing the event’s cultural and religious importance.

Political Undertones and Challenges

In other political news, Shivraj Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, made an intriguing comment comparing political challenges to the mythological ‘vanvas’ (exile) during a ‘rajtilak’ (coronation). This statement reflects the intricate tapestry of politics and mythology that often intertwines in Indian political discourse.

Protests, Technical Snags and Cricket Woes

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed another protest by wrestlers, voicing opposition against fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat. The capital also saw an Indigo flight bound for it return to Patna due to a technical snag, making headlines as breaking news. In the world of sports, the South Africa cricket team is grappling with a challenging match against India, with a score of 29/4 at the first drinks break on the first day of the 2nd Test.

Legal Proceedings and Covid-19 Updates

Legal proceedings are underway as the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on premises connected to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s close aides in a money laundering case. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for avoiding ED summons in a case concerning liquor policy. Lastly, India reported 511 cases of the JN.1 Covid-19 variant across 11 states, with the highest number reported in Karnataka, indicating yet another chapter in the ongoing dance of humanity with mortality.

Cricket India Politics
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

