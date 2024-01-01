Chhattisgarh Government Mulls Reverting Religious Event’s Name

An impending shift in religious nomenclature is brewing in the state of Chhattisgarh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the current ruling government, is deliberating on the possibility of reverting the appellation of a significant religious gathering to ‘Rajim Kumbh Mela’. The name was altered to ‘Rajim Punni Mela’ by the preceding Congress government in 2018. This decision is anticipated to be ratified in the second cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Rajim Kumbh – A Revered Pilgrimage

The Rajim Kumbh is an annual religious event held in Rajim, situated in the Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh. This pilgrimage draws scores of Hindu devotees who participate in ceremonial bathing in the holy rivers and engage in ‘Kalpwas’, a spiritual practice akin to the rituals observed at the Prayagaraj Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. Often referred to as the ‘fifth Kumbh’, this event is located near the convergence of the Mahanadi, Pairi, and Sondur rivers. This year’s event is slated to commence on February 22 and continue for a span of 15 days.

Political Undertones of the Name Change

In 2019, the Congress party proclaimed that it was reinstating the ancient name of the congregation, Rajim Magh Punni Mela, thereby implying that the BJP’s preceding name change in 2006 to Rajim Kumbh Mela was instigated by political intentions. The upcoming cabinet meeting that will ponder over the reversion of the name will also consider the future of schemes introduced by the Congress government during the past five years as well as the potential authorization for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases within the state.

Decisions from the First Cabinet Meeting

In the first cabinet meeting held on December 14, the state government resolved to disburse the outstanding paddy procurement bonus from 2017-2018 on December 25. It was also announced that 18 lakh houses would be beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a scheme introduced by the central government aiming at providing affordable housing to the urban poor.