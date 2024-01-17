Chhattisgarh Government Extends Age Relaxation for State Job Aspirants

The Chhattisgarh government has approved a significant decision to extend the age relaxation for state job aspirants. This one-time relaxation, providing a five-year extension to the upper age limit for recruitment, will be effective until December 31, 2028. This move aims to benefit educated individuals residing in Chhattisgarh who are seeking government positions. However, this relaxation excludes posts within the police department, maintaining the maximum age limit for job applications at 45 years.

During a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, it was decided to align the age relaxation benefits for male candidates with those already granted to female candidates, especially for the constable positions. This step is a stride towards establishing equal opportunities for both genders in state government employment.

Exclusive Committee for Reviewing Political Cases

Further to this, the cabinet has decided to form a sub-committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. This committee's primary responsibility will be to review and recommend actions for cases related to political movements, particularly those registered with the police. This move is an attempt to ensure accountability and transparency in the government's actions.

In light of these developments, the Chhattisgarh police have initiated a massive recruitment drive. The force is looking to recruit 5,967 constables as per a recent advertisement. The online application process for these vacancies is currently ongoing, providing an excellent opportunity for aspiring police officers in the state.