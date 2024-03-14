Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Critiques Congress's 'Nari Nyay' Ahead of Elections

Amid the political fervor surrounding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, has made remarks minimizing the potential influence of the Congress party's 'Nari Nyay' scheme on electoral outcomes. During a press conference held to mark the three-month tenure of the Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Sharma emphasized that voter trust is built on faith rather than mere statistical promises, subtly critiquing the Congress's recent policy announcements aimed at empowering women.

The BJP's Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a scheme providing financial assistance to married women, was spotlighted by Sharma as a significant achievement of the current government. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative allocates ₹1,000 monthly to eligible women, contrasting with the Congress's pledge of a more substantial annual deposit of ₹1 lakh into the bank accounts of poor women, alongside a promise of 50% reservation in new Central government job recruitments. Sharma's comments sought to underline the BJP's commitment to women's welfare through actionable schemes over the Congress's larger monetary assurances.

Comparative Analysis of Party Promises

Sharma pointed out the disparity between the promises made by the BJP and those of the Congress in the previous year's Assembly election, where the Congress had proposed an annual assistance of ₹15,000 for women, against the BJP's ₹12,000. The Deputy Chief Minister argued that the electorate's renewed faith in his party, despite the Congress's higher offer, underscores the public's preference for reliability over the scale of financial promises. He further highlighted the successful disbursement of the first installment under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana to over 70 lakh women, in contrast to the Congress's unfulfilled promises from its previous term.

Addressing the allegations from the State Congress regarding numerous women missing out on the Mahtari Vandan Yojana payments, Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary referenced data from the National Payments Corporation of India to confirm that over 69 lakh women had indeed received the benefits. This statement aimed to counteract opposition critiques and reinforce the government's commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises, particularly to the female demographic of the state.

As the political battle heats up with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the contrasting visions for women's welfare and empowerment presented by the BJP and Congress have become focal points of their respective campaigns. While the BJP projects its schemes as evidence of its commitment to actionable outcomes, the Congress's 'Nari Nyay' initiative represents a broader ambition for systemic change.