Chhattisgarh Contract Workers Protest Leave Reduction from 30 to 18 Days

RAIPUR: A significant amendment to the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Contract Appointment) Leave Rules 2012 has sparked widespread protest among the state's contract and daily wage employees. The General Administration Department's recent gazette notification, which slashes the leave entitlement from 30 days to 18 days, has been met with strong opposition from the workforce.

Immediate Backlash from Workforce

Representing the aggrieved employees, Gopal Prasad Sahu, President of the Chhattisgarh Pragatisheel Aniyamit Karmchari Federation, labeled the amendment as 'discriminatory and unjust.' The change affects over seven lakh employees across various government departments, including those under contractual, honorarium, outsourcing, and third-party arrangements. The move reverses the previous government's decision to increase leave days, highlighting a significant policy shift under the current administration.

Political Promises and Discontent

The BJP's manifesto, titled 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' had pledged to address the concerns of contract and daily wage workers, with a focus on regularization of their employment. However, the recent amendment has been perceived as a betrayal by the workforce, leading to a sense of disillusionment among those who had hoped for better treatment under the new government. The contrast between the promises made and the policies implemented has intensified the unrest among the state's contract employees.

Call for Reversal and Fair Treatment

The affected employees, who lack benefits such as dearness allowance, annual increments, and pension, among others, are demanding the retention of the 30-day leave entitlement. The Chhattisgarh Sarv Samvida Karmchari Mahasangh, along with other employee federations, is spearheading the call for the government to reconsider its decision. The ongoing protests underscore the growing dissatisfaction and highlight the challenges faced by contract and daily wage workers in securing fair employment terms.

This standoff between the government and its contract workforce underscores the complexities of labor policies and the need for equitable treatment of all employees. As the protests continue, the outcome of this dispute will likely have far-reaching implications for labor relations and government workforce policies in Chhattisgarh.