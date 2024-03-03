Chhattisgarh CM Launches 'Shram Van' to Register Unorganized Workers in Jashpur

On a sunny afternoon in Bagiya village, Jashpur district, a significant step was taken towards empowering unorganized and construction workers. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the 'Shram Van,' a mobile registration office aimed at reaching out to workers in various gram panchayats for their welfare registration.

Empowering the Workforce

The 'Shram Van' initiative is designed to bridge the gap between government welfare schemes and the workers they are intended to benefit. By touring the gram panchayats of Jashpur district, the van will facilitate the registration of workers aged 18 to 59 years. This process is crucial for workers to avail themselves of the benefits under various welfare schemes provided by the Labour Department. As of now, in the district, 29,537 workers are registered under the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, with an additional 29,728 workers registered under the Chhattisgarh Unorganized Workers State Social Security Board.

Addressing the Registration Challenge

One of the significant hurdles in connecting workers with welfare schemes is the registration process. Many workers in the unorganized sector are unaware of the benefits available to them or find the registration process cumbersome. The 'Shram Van' initiative seeks to eliminate these barriers by providing a mobile solution that goes directly to the workers' communities, making the registration process accessible and straightforward.

Future Prospects

The launch of the 'Shram Van' is a promising development for the welfare of unorganized and construction workers in Jashpur district. By ensuring that more workers are registered, the initiative aims to significantly increase the reach and impact of government welfare schemes. This approach not only benefits the workers directly but also contributes to the broader goal of social security and economic stability for some of the most vulnerable segments of society.

The 'Shram Van' initiative marks a pivotal moment in the state's efforts to support unorganized workers. As the van makes its way through the district, it carries with it the potential for transformative change, one registration at a time. This innovative approach serves as a model for other regions, highlighting the importance of proactive outreach and accessibility in the implementation of welfare schemes.