India

Chhattisgarh CM Directs Officials to Ensure Supply of Essentials Amidst Truckers’ Strike

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Chhattisgarh CM Directs Officials to Ensure Supply of Essentials Amidst Truckers’ Strike

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has taken decisive steps to counter the potential fallout of the ongoing national truck drivers’ strike. In a high-profile meeting with senior officials, Sai emphasized the necessity of maintaining an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and underscored the importance of public communication to prevent the spread of rumours.

Ensuring Availability Amid Unrest

The Chief Minister, acutely aware of the potential for public inconvenience, has directed officials to ensure the continued availability of essential goods. The strike, sparked by the recently enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and its harsh penalties for hit-and-run incidents, has led to long lines at gasoline stations and a surge in commodity prices. Sai has mandated accountability for district Collectors and Superintendents of Police, asserting that they will be held responsible should the common people face hardships due to shortages or law and order disruptions.

Proactive Management and Communication

Sai emphasized the need for proactive management of resources and clear, accurate communication with the public. Officials have been instructed to monitor the supply of fuel, medicines, and food items closely, and establish 24-hour control rooms at state and district levels for swift response to any disruptions. The Chief Minister also highlighted the necessity for strict action against rumour-mongering, a critical aspect in maintaining public order and confidence during the crisis.

Addressing Hoarding and Supply Concerns

During the meeting, Sai also addressed potential hoarding activities and the continuous supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG. The Chief Minister’s directive comes in light of panic buying induced by the strike, leading to depleted reserves at fuel stations and impacting the delivery of online products. Sai’s proactive steps are aimed at mitigating the effects of the strike on the daily lives of Chhattisgarh’s residents and ensuring that the state’s supply chain remains uninterrupted.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister’s decisive actions underscore his commitment to ensuring the welfare of his people amidst the ongoing crisis. His proactive approach to managing the potential fallout of the strike and his emphasis on communication highlight his leadership in these challenging times. The meeting, attended by various top officials, including the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and other senior bureaucrats, signals the state government’s readiness to deal with the situation decisively.

India Politics Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

