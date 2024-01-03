en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities

The Chhattisgarh cabinet led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities during the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) examination in 2021. This decision was brought to light during a cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya.

Unveiling the Scam

The investigation aims to address the multitude of complaints related to the recruitment process for 170 posts across 12 different state government departments. This move follows the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders to probe into the alleged recruitment scam, which is believed to have occurred under the former Congress government if they were elected.

Significance of January 22

Besides this, the state government has declared January 22 as a ‘dry day’ to honor the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The significance of the dry day stems from Chhattisgarh’s status as the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram. The state plans to participate in the celebrations with fervor, lighting lamps in homes in a manner reminiscent of the Diwali festival.

Delhi’s Involvement

In a related development, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has approved a CBI probe against two forest department officials in Chhattisgarh over alleged corruption worth 223 crore rupees. Accused of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices, the probe against these officials has been initiated under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Also implicated in this probe are a senior officer and an assistant clerk of the Delhi government. This investigation, based on a complaint from a senior journalist, seeks to ensure accountability and transparency in the operations of the forest department.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gujarat: A Beacon of Economic Development and Employment Generation in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam Police Unveil Safety Measures for Picnic Parties Following Tragic Accident

By Rafia Tasleem

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption

By Rafia Tasleem

NHAI and NRSC Collaborate to Create a 'Green Cover Index' for India's ...
@India · 3 mins
NHAI and NRSC Collaborate to Create a 'Green Cover Index' for India's ...
heart comment 0
Ampverse’s College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai

By Salman Khan

Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
Kolkata FF Fatafat: A Cultural Phenomenon Impacting Lives and Economy

By Salman Khan

Kolkata FF Fatafat: A Cultural Phenomenon Impacting Lives and Economy
BPTP Acquires Large Land Parcel in Gurgaon, Bolsters Portfolio

By Dil Bar Irshad

BPTP Acquires Large Land Parcel in Gurgaon, Bolsters Portfolio
Latest Headlines
World News
Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall
47 seconds
Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
1 min
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
2 mins
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
2 mins
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
2 mins
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
2 mins
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
2 mins
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
3 mins
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
3 mins
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
13 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
15 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
23 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
25 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
33 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
37 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
57 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app