Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities

The Chhattisgarh cabinet led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities during the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) examination in 2021. This decision was brought to light during a cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya.

Unveiling the Scam

The investigation aims to address the multitude of complaints related to the recruitment process for 170 posts across 12 different state government departments. This move follows the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders to probe into the alleged recruitment scam, which is believed to have occurred under the former Congress government if they were elected.

Significance of January 22

Besides this, the state government has declared January 22 as a ‘dry day’ to honor the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The significance of the dry day stems from Chhattisgarh’s status as the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram. The state plans to participate in the celebrations with fervor, lighting lamps in homes in a manner reminiscent of the Diwali festival.

Delhi’s Involvement

In a related development, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has approved a CBI probe against two forest department officials in Chhattisgarh over alleged corruption worth 223 crore rupees. Accused of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices, the probe against these officials has been initiated under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Also implicated in this probe are a senior officer and an assistant clerk of the Delhi government. This investigation, based on a complaint from a senior journalist, seeks to ensure accountability and transparency in the operations of the forest department.