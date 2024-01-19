Cheshire East Council Battles Financial Shortfall with Strategic Austerity Measures

Cheshire East Council, currently confronted with a significant financial shortfall, is enacting strict austerity measures to curtail a predicted overspend of £13m by the end of the current fiscal year in March. The council's successful efforts to reduce the impending deficit from an initial £18.7m to £13m have been rooted in a series of strategic staffing decisions.

Staffing Cuts and Vacancies

A key feature of the council's financial strategy is the maintenance of a high vacancy rate, standing at 12%. The council is prioritizing the filling of essential statutory roles, while other positions remain vacant. The second quarter report reveals a sharp decrease in the use of agency staff, with a reduction of approximately 90 full-time equivalent agency staff from the first quarter to the second.

Budget Proposals for Fiscal Year 2024/25

Looking ahead, the council's budget proposals for the fiscal year 2024/25 suggest further austerity measures. These include temporarily leaving senior posts vacant and further curbing spending on agency staff. However, amidst these cuts, controversy has arisen with the starting salary for the chief executive position being increased by £10,000. This decision, opposed by Labour but approved by Conservatives and Independents, has sparked debate within the council.

Cost-saving and Income-generating Measures

The proposed budget extends beyond staffing measures and includes a range of cost-saving and income-generating strategies. These proposals include closing waste sites, reducing subsidies to school catering, and introducing increased charges for parking and garden waste collection. The council is currently seeking public input on these budget proposals, with the consultation process remaining open until January 28, 2024.