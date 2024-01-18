Cheryl Hines Eager to be RFK Jr's First Lady Contender

Cheryl Hines, renowned for her role in the television series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' is not curbing her enthusiasm for the possibility of becoming a first lady. This possibility would come to light if her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were to ever pursue and win a presidential election.

In a recent interview, Hines opened up about her marriage to Kennedy, an eminent environmental lawyer and controversial anti-vaccine advocate. When asked about the potential of her husband running for the highest office, she indicated her support with a simple, 'Let's do it.' Her comments serve to underscore her unwavering support for her spouse, irrespective of the controversies surrounding Kennedy's public positions.

Controversies Surrounding RFK Jr.

While there is no current indication that Kennedy is vying for the presidency, his opinions, particularly his stance on vaccines, have often put him in the public eye. Frequently labeled a conspiracy theorist, Kennedy's views have been met with significant backlash, yet Hines remains steadfast in her support.

Hines and Kennedy have been united in matrimony since 2014. Over the years, she has occasionally faced public scrutiny due to her husband's contentious views. However, despite the controversy, Hollywood continues to back Kennedy. Numerous celebrities have endorsed him, potentially hinting at a future bid for the 2024 election.