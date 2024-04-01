Chennai Gears Up for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Booth Slip Distribution Drive Launched

On April 1, 2024, Chennai district election office initiated a crucial drive, distributing booth slips among voters across three Parliamentary constituencies, marking a significant step towards the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19. The initiative, led by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, aims to reach 3.25 lakh electors daily until April 13, ensuring informed and seamless voter participation.

Efficient Electoral Engagement

The distribution campaign, deploying 4,083 workers, is designed to facilitate voter awareness by providing essential details such as booth location and electoral section. With a total electorate of 39.25 lakh as of March 17, including 19.28 lakh men, 19.95 lakh women, and 1,199 others, the drive underscores the city's comprehensive preparation for the upcoming electoral process.

Strengthening Voter Confidence

Addressing potential voter intimidation, election officer J. Radhakrishnan highlighted the finalization of vulnerable and critical polling stations list, set to be announced this week in the presence of observers. Additionally, the district election office is actively guiding residents and traders to adhere to the model code of conduct, further emphasizing the commitment to a fair and transparent election.

Ensuring Compliance and Security

In a move to curb unlawful financial influence, a dedicated committee will scrutinize seized cash, verifying documents to ascertain legitimacy for return. This action, part of broader efforts to ensure electoral integrity, complements the deployment of CCTV surveillance and mobile phone restrictions within polling booths, aiming for a secure and conducive voting environment.

As Chennai marches towards the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the booth slip distribution drive not only exemplifies logistical readiness but also reinforces the democratic ethos, encouraging informed and enthusiastic voter participation.