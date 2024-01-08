en English
Elections

Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; ‘Mission 2024’ Gains Momentum

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum

In a recent turn of events, the Congress party in India has reinstated Chengam G Kumar as the President of the District Congress Committee in Tiruvannamalai and as the State Convener of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Santathan (RGPRS) in Tamil Nadu. The decision, as announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, KC Venugopal, was taken by the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chengam G Kumar’s Reinstatement

Chengam G Kumar’s reinstatement comes after his dismissal from these positions in July 2023. The reasons behind both his dismissal and subsequent reinstatement have not been made public. This development marks a significant change in the internal dynamics of the Congress party.

Preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Alongside this, the Congress party is gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As part of this effort, the AICC in charge of Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore, announced the appointment of Parliament Constituency-wise coordinators for all Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. This move is seen as a strategic step to bolster the party’s presence and influence in the state.

‘Mission 2024’ Underway

The appointment of these coordinators is a clear indication that the party’s campaign, referred to as ‘Mission 2024‘, is underway. The Congress party aims to realize the vision of their late leader YSR, making this campaign a significant one for the party’s future trajectory.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

