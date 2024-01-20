Cheney and Demings Celebrate Civility at Boeing Institute Inauguration

Allen University, South Carolina, became the cradle for a compelling discourse as it celebrated the inauguration of the Boeing Institute on Civility on January 19, 2024. The symposium, a convergence of two stalwart women of American politics, former U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Val Demings of Florida, was steeped in meaning and significance, transcending party lines and ideological divides.

Exploring the Constitution in Contemporary Contexts

The event was marked by a lively discussion moderated by Deborah Farmer, a seasoned marketing executive. The conversation was threaded around the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, a cornerstone document of American democracy, with an emphasis on its relevance and applicability to contemporary issues. Despite their differing political backgrounds, Cheney and Demings found themselves on shared ground on several responses, albeit with nuanced differences in their approaches to governance and the level of government responsibility.

Cheney and Demings: From Public Service to Academia

Liz Cheney, an attorney by profession, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023. She gained national recognition for her steadfast constitutional advocacy and unabashed criticism of former President Donald Trump. On the other hand, Val Demings, the former Orlando Police Chief, served as a U.S. Representative from 2017 to 2023. Demings carved her name into history as the first female police chief of Orlando and the first African American first lady of Orange County. Post their stints in the House, both Cheney and Demings have continued to contribute to academia and public service, with Cheney teaching at the University of Virginia and Demings joining Georgetown University in spring 2024.

Women in Politics: A Stepping Stone

The symposium also underscored the urgency of supporting women in political and leadership positions. It served as a reminder of the need to prepare and encourage more women to seek political office and leadership roles in society. In its essence, the symposium was a testament to the power of civil discourse and the role it can play in fostering a more inclusive, equitable, and democratic society.