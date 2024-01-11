en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

‘Chasing the Base’: Exploring Trump’s Enduring GOP Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
‘Chasing the Base’: Exploring Trump’s Enduring GOP Support

As the United States gears up for the 2024 election cycle, the Republican party’s dynamics continue to revolve around one central figure: Donald Trump. His influence, long-lasting even after his presidential term, is now set to be explored in the upcoming What’s News podcast series titled ‘Chasing the Base.’

‘Chasing the Base’: A Deep Dive into Trump’s GOP Support

Reported by Jimmy Vielkind, the series is slated to commence on a Saturday, taking listeners on a journey through key GOP primary states. The aim is to unravel the underpinnings of Republican voters’ enduring support for Trump, shedding light on the political, social, and ideological factors that influence their preferences.

This exploration is particularly timely, given the approaching 2024 election. Not only does it amplify the significance of Trump’s influence, but it also weighs heavily on the loyalties of the Republican voter base.

Trump’s Continued Dominance in the Republican Landscape

The recent Republican debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis witnessed clashes over immigration and other pressing issues. The debate, however, also highlighted Trump’s lingering influence on the party’s politics. Despite a series of court battles and controversial statements, Trump’s standing in the 2024 presidential polls remains strong.

A Fox News Channel town hall in Iowa, where Trump faced little challenge from the audience, further testified to his continued support. The majority of questioners identified as Trump supporters, backing his narrative and attributing any chaos during his term to persistent attacks from Democrats.

Immigration: A Decisive Issue for the 2024 Election

The US is witnessing a surge in the percentage of foreign-born Americans, a trend with far-reaching implications for the labor market and the upcoming election. Immigration is shaping up to be a major political issue, with potential to sway the electorate’s sentiment in the 2024 race.

As the 2024 election landscape takes shape, it remains to be seen how Trump’s influence will sway the outcome. The ‘Chasing the Base’ series promises to probe deeper into this narrative, offering insights into the complex dynamics of Trump’s backing within the Republican party.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
10 mins ago
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK’s Labour Party, has thrown his weight behind the UK’s recent military operations against Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The strikes, a response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, aim to safeguard one of the world’s pivotal trade arteries and protect British civilian and military lives. Labour’s Stance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
19 mins ago
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
19 mins ago
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
11 mins ago
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
15 mins ago
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
18 mins ago
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
10 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
10 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
11 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
15 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
16 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
17 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
18 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
18 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
28 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app