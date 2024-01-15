Chase Village Gears Up for Byelection: A Battle of Six Candidates

The quaint village of Chase, known for its vibrant community life, is all set to hold a crucial byelection on January 20. This much-anticipated event comes in the wake of the resignation of Councillor Ron Harder in November. Harder, a respected figure in the community, stepped down due to health concerns, also leaving the area.
Contenders for the Vacant Seat
The upcoming byelection holds significance as it will determine who will complete the remaining tenure for the 2022-2026 council period. The political landscape heats up as six candidates step into the ring: Rick Berrigan, Kim Campbell, Beverly Iglesias, Alison Lauzon, Dan Stevens, and Tanja Wilson. This diverse mix of candidates offers a unique blend of perspectives and experiences, promising an exciting race.
Seasoned Politicians in the Mix
Adding an intriguing twist to the byelection are the candidatures of Rick Berrigan and Alison Lauzon. Both come with the valuable experience of having previously served on the village council. Berrigan also brings to the table his expertise as a former mayor, infusing the race with his seasoned political acumen.
Voting Day Details
The voting will take place at the Chase Community Hall, a familiar landmark that will turn into a hub of democratic activity from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For those eligible to vote, they need to be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of British Columbia for a minimum of six months, and a resident of Chase for at least 30 days. Voters are reminded to bring two valid pieces of identification to exercise their democratic right.
The byelection in Chase is not just about filling a vacant council seat; it is a testament to the village's resilient spirit and commitment to democratic values. As the community prepares to cast their votes, the entire nation watches with bated breath, waiting to welcome the new council member who will steer the village towards a promising future.