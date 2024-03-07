Charlotte Private School's Elusive Location Found, Sparks Opportunity Scholarship Debate

In a riveting turn of events, Teaching Achieving Students (TAS) Academy, a Charlotte private school embroiled in controversy over its physical location and the utilization of North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship funds, has finally listed a new address in Cabarrus County. This discovery caps off a months-long investigation that began with questions over the school's existence and its nearly $483,000 receipt of public voucher money over the past decade.

Advertisment

Uncovering the Truth

The quest to locate TAS Academy began earnestly in June, prompted by discrepancies between the number of scholarships awarded and the school's apparent lack of a physical location. Several addresses associated with the school led investigators to dead ends, including a duplex, vacant property, and various other non-educational buildings. The breakthrough came when the academy's headmistress, Fanisha Cowan (also known as Fanisha Locke), was found at a new Harrisburg address, with a small group of students in session, despite previous evictions and address changes.

Debate Over Opportunity Scholarships

Advertisment

This case has reignited the debate over the North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship program, especially in the wake of its massive expansion by the General Assembly. The program, which now boasts almost $192 million in public funds for private school tuition, has faced criticism for its lack of transparency and accountability, especially as it pertains to schools like TAS Academy. Critics, including Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, argue that the program diverts funds from public schools to private institutions that may not meet state educational standards.

Parental Choice and Accountability

Despite the controversy, supporters of the Opportunity Scholarship program argue that the decision should lie with the parents, suggesting that the scholarships provide necessary options for families that might otherwise be limited to public schooling. The program's popularity is underscored by the record-breaking 72,000 applications it received this year, indicating a significant demand for alternative educational opportunities. This surge in interest comes amid calls for increased accountability and transparency in how these funds are used and which schools benefit from them.

The discovery of TAS Academy's operational location does not end the conversation around the Opportunity Scholarship program but rather emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that respects parental choice while ensuring educational institutions meet certain standards. As this debate continues, the future of North Carolina's educational landscape remains a topic of keen interest and importance.