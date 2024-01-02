en English
Artists/Artwork

Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait

Former Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, who served the Commonwealth from 2015 to 2023, has been immortalized in the State House with the unveiling of his official portrait. The unveiling ceremony, held privately in the Massachusetts State Library, was a poignant moment, bringing together many who served under Baker’s administration.

A Portrait of Legacy

The portrait, now gracing the third floor of the State House, was created by Pennsylvania-based artist Ellen Cooper and paid for by Baker’s political campaign account to the tune of approximately $29,000. It captures a smiling Baker, seated at his desk, a testament to his service and dedication to the Commonwealth.

Symbolism in Detail

More than a mere representation, the portrait is a tapestry of symbols. The purple tie Baker is depicted wearing signifies bipartisan support, a hallmark of his tenure. It also stands as a nod to Alzheimer’s disease awareness, a cause close to Baker’s heart following his mother’s battle with the condition.

In a departure from traditional gubernatorial portraits, Baker’s features an iPhone, a nod to his penchant for taking selfies during his tenure. Various wristbands adorn his wrist, each representing a different cause close to Baker’s heart. Notably, an orange band for The Wonderfund stands out, a charity focusing on enriching the lives of children engaged with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

A Tribute to Sacrifice

Further deepening the symbolic nature of the portrait, a gold coin is depicted, a gift from the family of a fallen soldier in Afghanistan. This token, representative of the ultimate sacrifice, was passed on to Governor Maura Healey, Baker’s successor, symbolizing the continuity of service and the deep respect for those who lay their lives on the line for their country.

Charlie Baker, who left office around a year ago, continues to serve the public, now as the head of the NCAA. His official portrait serves as a permanent tribute to his years of service, his commitment to his constituents, and the causes he held dear during his tenure.

Artists/Artwork Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

