Chaos in Maldives Parliament as MPs Clash Amid Crucial Cabinet Approval Vote

A day that was meant to be dedicated to democratic procedures in the Maldives was marred by chaos and aggression as members of parliament (MPs) clashed in physical altercation. The usually serene parliamentary chambers in this Indian Ocean nation were transformed into a battlefield, with MPs pushing and jostling each other, a spectacle that bore a stark resemblance to a melee of 'madmen'.

Disorder in the House

The chaotic scene unfolded on Sunday, January 28, a critical day when a key vote was on the agenda. The vote was regarding the parliamentary approval for the government led by President Mohamed Muizzu. However, the ruckus disrupted the planned parliamentary proceedings, throwing the day's agenda into uncertainty.

Behind the Chaos

The turmoil can be traced back to a political tussle between the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People’s National Congress (PNC). The confrontation escalated to a crescendo, culminating in physical violence within the parliament's hallowed halls. Videos of the scuffle have since gone viral on social media, providing a startling glimpse into the intensity of the political rift.

The Trigger

The spark that ignited the flame was reportedly an attempt by PPM MPs aligned with President Mohamed Muizzu to prevent the speaker from continuing the parliamentary session. This was a strategic move to stall the vote on the approval of Mohamed Muizzu's Cabinet, a key decision that could impact the political trajectory of the Maldives. In an audacious display of disruption, an MP was even spotted playing a musical instrument to interrupt the proceedings. Furthermore, opposition MPs were allegedly barred from entering Parliament ahead of the session, further inflaming the already tense atmosphere.