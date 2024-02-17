Thugs Disrupt Edo APC Primary, Venue Change Amid Governorship Contest

In a twist that has captured the attention of Edo State and beyond, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election for Edo Governorship was thrown into disarray. The event, which took place at Lushville Hotel and Suite in the upscale GRA Benin, was disrupted by suspected political thugs. This unexpected turn of events came after results from eight local government areas had been announced, showcasing a tight race among the candidates. Despite the chaos, the APC members have described the exercise as largely peaceful, underscoring the tension that underpins political processes in Nigeria. Amidst these unfolding developments, the APC has issued a stern warning to the public and its members to disregard unofficial results, emphasizing that only the Hope Uzodinma-led Primary Election Committee is vested with the authority to announce the final outcome.

The governorship primary was proceeding as scheduled, with the announcement of results from multiple local government areas, when it was abruptly disrupted. The intrusion by suspected political thugs not only halted the collation process but also forced the event to be moved to another venue. The incident has thrown a spotlight on the underlying power struggles within the APC, particularly concerning the zoning of the governorship. With 12 aspirants cleared to contest and a division within the party over whether to zone the governorship to Edo Central Senatorial District or retain it in Edo South, the primary election has been anything but straightforward. The rivalry, particularly between front-runners Dennis Idahosa and Monday Okpebholo, illustrates the intricate dance of politics, ambition, and the quest for power.

The APC's Stance Amidst Controversy

In the aftermath of the disruption, the APC has taken a firm stance, urging the public and its members to ignore any unofficial results. The party's statement, distancing itself from a live broadcast that announced preliminary results, underscores the contentious nature of this election. The APC's insistence on official announcements from the Hope Uzodinma-led Primary Election Committee highlights the challenges of maintaining order and integrity within the electoral process. This development also reflects broader issues within Nigeria's political landscape, where allegations of imposition and internal divisions often mar electoral exercises.

While the Edo governorship primary election has been marred by controversy, it is a microcosm of the broader political dynamics at play in Nigeria. The APC's internal divisions and the subsequent disruption of the primary election process raise questions about the party's unity and its ability to present a cohesive front in the upcoming governorship election. Furthermore, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), with its own set of challenges and 10 aspirants vying for the governorship nomination, including Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Asue Ighodalo, watches closely. As both parties navigate their internal complexities, the people of Edo State await a resolution that will shape their political future.

The APC's call for patience and adherence to official announcements is not just about one election but speaks to the broader quest for democratic integrity in Nigeria. With the final results yet to be declared and the political landscape in Edo State hanging in the balance, all eyes are on the Hope Uzodinma-led Primary Election Committee, whose decisions will not only determine the APC's candidate but potentially set the tone for the state's political future.