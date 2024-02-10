Chaos at JNU's UGBM: Clashes Between Left-affiliated DSF and ABVP Disrupt Election Commission Selection

Chaos Unraveled: A Clash of Ideologies at Jawaharlal Nehru University's UGBM

In a startling turn of events, the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) aimed at electing members for the Election Commission of the 2024 JNUSU polls was disrupted by violent clashes between the Left-affiliated Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The incident unfolded on February 10, 2024, leaving both sides reporting injuries and accusations against each other.

A Tale of Two Narratives

The DSF accused the ABVP of deliberately obstructing the UGBM, alleging that ABVP members encroached upon the dias and heckled council members and speakers. The escalating tension culminated in an all-out clash, with DSF claiming that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was attacked by ABVP students. In a shocking revelation, water was reportedly thrown at her during the altercation, adding insult to injury.

The ABVP, in contrast, accused the Left-aligned groups of causing the disturbance. They alleged that their JNU unit secretary Vikas Patel was attacked by DSF activists, while another ABVP member, Prashant Bagchi, was beaten due to personal animosity. Both sides shared videos of the incident on social media, further fueling the controversy.

Legality and Dispute: The Crux of the Conflict

At the heart of the disagreement lies the status of the JNUSU as a notified body and its legality. The ABVP maintains that the student union elections should not be held, stoking the flames of discord. Despite the allegations and counter-allegations, the police have yet to file a complaint regarding the incident.

The Aftermath: A Campus Divided

As the dust settles on the chaotic scenes at JNU, the campus remains divided. The echoes of the clash continue to resonate, serving as a stark reminder of the ideological chasm that exists between the two student groups. The university administration finds itself in a precarious position, tasked with restoring peace and ensuring a conducive environment for learning.

In the wake of the incident, questions arise as to the future of student politics at JNU and the role of external forces in shaping campus dynamics. As both sides dig their heels in, one cannot help but wonder if the pursuit of ideological dominance will ever give way to constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

As the curtain falls on this chapter of JNU's history, the ripple effects of the clash continue to reverberate through the corridors of academia. The events that transpired have left an indelible mark on the university's landscape, serving as a poignant reminder of the power of dissent and the importance of tolerance.