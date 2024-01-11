Chandragiri Town Embraces ‘Gadapa Gadapa’ Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes

Chandragiri town, a quaint settlement on the outskirts of Andhra Pradesh, has witnessed a revolutionary shift in its socio-economic dynamics. This change is attributed to the successful implementation of the ‘Gadapa Gadapa’ initiative, a government scheme designed to uplift rural communities and bridge the gap between urban and rural development. The town’s MLA, Chevireddy Harshit Reddy, took a tour of several localities, absorbing first-hand accounts of the program’s impact.

Chandragiri Embraces ‘Gadapa Gadapa’

The ‘Gadapa Gadapa’ program has been received with overwhelming positivity in Chandragiri. Its success can be gauged from the palpable enthusiasm among the town’s residents. Women, especially, have welcomed the initiative, expressing satisfaction with the welfare programs implemented by the Jaganna government.

Administration Lauded for Pandemic Support

The administration of Chief Minister Jagan has been particularly commended for its proactive and supportive role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents expressed gratitude towards MLA Chevireddy and his family, who were instrumental in providing assistance during these challenging times.

Equitable Distribution of Welfare Schemes

Chevireddy emphasized the equitable distribution of welfare schemes in the Chandragiri constituency. He underscored the Jagananna government’s commitment to accessibility for all, irrespective of caste, religion, region, or political beliefs. The MLA expressed pride in the significant advancements witnessed in the constituency’s villages.

Looking toward the future, Chevireddy pledged to prioritize further development if re-elected. His vision is to set a new developmental benchmark for Chandragiri, transforming it into a model of rural empowerment and sustainability. He also encouraged the residents to voice their concerns or problems, promising that these would be addressed swiftly and effectively.