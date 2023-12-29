Chandrababu Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Corruption, Promises Recovery and Development

Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has levelled allegations of corruption against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over the state’s employment guarantee scheme. In a public meeting in his home Assembly segment of Kuppam, Naidu claimed the scheme has turned into a source of illicit income for YSRCP leaders, accusing them of disbursing payments without any work being done. He pledged that upon TDP’s return to power, he would ensure recovery of the misappropriated funds from these leaders.

Corruption Allegations and Promises for the Future

Naidu used the public platform to also lash out at the current Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for his seeming lackadaisical approach towards the Handri-Neeva project. This project, the longest water canal venture in the Rayalaseema region, remains incomplete under Reddy’s reign, leading Naidu to promise that the TDP would complete it within a year of forming the next government.

Countdown for YSRCP

According to Naidu, the ‘countdown for the YSRCP has begun’. He urged the electorate to strive for a landslide victory in Kuppam in the upcoming elections, banking on his historical stronghold in the area. Further, he accused the YSRCP of stalling development in Kuppam, criticizing them for being repressive and failing to provide employment opportunities for the youth. This, he believes, has led to industries leaving the state.

Call for Change

With his promises and allegations, Naidu sets the stage for a potential political upheaval. As he seeks to regain power, his words resonate with a call for change – a call to reclaim the state from the grips of corruption and to steer it towards development and prosperity. As the elections draw near, the people of Andhra Pradesh will decide whether they echo Naidu’s sentiments and seek this change.