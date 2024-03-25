Chandigarh Water Tariff Hike Amid Political Shifts in Karnataka Assembly Polls

Chandigarh residents face a 5% increase in water tariffs from April 1, a decision confirmed by senior officials of the Chandigarh Administration, citing losses in the water supply department. This move comes amidst controversy over the denied provision of free water, a promise made by the AAP and Congress alliance Mayor, Kuldeep Kumar Tita, which was blocked by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, highlighting the financial impracticality of the scheme. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the BJP has made significant candidate changes for the upcoming Assembly polls, dropping Anantkumar Hegde and giving another chance to two previous losing candidates, including former CM Jagadish Shettar.

Water Tariff Hike in Detail

The Chandigarh Administration's decision to hike water rates by 5% across all slabs—residential, commercial, and industrial—aims to address the annual deficit running into crores. The city, which sources water from the Bhakra main canal and groundwater, faces a daily loss of 38% water due to leakages. Efforts to overhaul the water system, including a significant loan from a French agency for 24x7 water supply, underscore the financial strains prompting the tariff hike.

Political Repercussions and Public Reaction

The water tariff increase has sparked outrage, especially in light of recent promises for free water provision by the AAP and Congress alliance in Chandigarh. The UT Administrator's immediate dismissal of this resolution as financially untenable has led to a public spat, with Mayor Tita criticizing the administration for burdening citizens with additional charges. This dispute plays out against a backdrop of political maneuvering, with accusations of denying the free water facility to undermine the alliance's credit before elections.

Karnataka's Political Landscape Ahead of Assembly Polls

In Karnataka, the BJP's strategic candidate changes for the upcoming Assembly polls reflect an attempt to rejuvenate its electoral prospects. The exclusion of Anantkumar Hegde and the nomination of former CM Jagadish Shettar, along with two others who previously faced defeat, indicates a shift towards candidates with a strong RSS background and balanced viewpoints. These changes, coupled with alliances and internal dynamics within the BJP, highlight the evolving political strategy as the party seeks to retain its foothold in the state.

As Chandigarh grapples with the implications of increased water tariffs and Karnataka gears up for a closely watched Assembly election, the intertwining of governance challenges and political strategies paints a complex picture of India's democratic and administrative landscape. These developments encourage a deeper examination of the balance between financial viability and electoral promises, and the enduring impact of political decisions on public welfare and governance.