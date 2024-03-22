Chandigarh Vote Deletion Mystery: 57,000 Votes Gone Since 2020, Officials Explain Why

Where did 57,000 votes in Chandigarh go? This question has sparked intrigue and concern among citizens and observers alike. Recent data from the Chandigarh Administration reveals a substantial deletion of votes from the electoral rolls, with 57,609 votes being removed from 2020 to 2023. The highest number of deletions occurred in 2023, with 21,185 votes removed. This phenomenon has raised questions about the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process in the region.

Deletion Dynamics: Understanding the Process

A senior official from the Chandigarh Administration shed light on the reasons behind this significant deletion of votes. The demolition of Sanjay Colony, a major residential area, forced many residents to leave Chandigarh, necessitating the removal of their votes from the electoral rolls. The official emphasized that the deletion process follows a stringent protocol, including a 21-day notice period and detailed verification by Block Level Officers (BLOs). Furthermore, the transient nature of Chandigarh's population, with many relocating for work, study, or immigration purposes, also contributes to the high number of vote deletions.

Electoral Demographics: A Closer Look

Despite the deletions, Chandigarh currently boasts 6.47 lakh registered voters, spanning a diverse demographic spectrum. This includes 3.35 lakh male voters, 3.12 lakh female voters, and 33 third gender voters. The data also highlights the engagement of various age groups in the electoral process, with a notable number of first-time voters aged 18-19 and a significant presence of voters in the 30-39 age bracket. The increase in the number of polling booths, from 597 to 614, indicates preparations for accommodating the evolving voter landscape in the upcoming general election.

Implications and Outlook

The deletion of a large number of votes in Chandigarh raises important considerations for the future of electoral participation and representation in the region. While the administration assures that the process is carried out with due diligence, the impact of these deletions on the democratic process warrants attention. As Chandigarh prepares for future elections, understanding the dynamics behind vote deletion and ensuring the inclusivity and fairness of the electoral process remain paramount. The evolving voter demographics and increased polling infrastructure reflect an anticipation of active and diverse participation in the democratic process.