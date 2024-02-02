Chandigarh Proposes New Deputation Policy for Employees from Neighbouring States

In a move that marks a significant policy shift in Chandigarh, the Union Territory (UT) Administration has proposed a new draft deputation policy for its employees hailing from neighbouring states. The policy, already approved by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, is currently pending approval from the Union Government.

Details of the Proposed Policy

The policy proposes to limit the deputation tenure of employees from other states to an initial three years, with the possibility of extension up to a maximum of seven years. This recommendation aligns with the central service rules effective from April 1, 2022. The policy's impact would be felt primarily among Group A, B, and C employees from Punjab and Haryana, who hold significant positions in Chandigarh's education, health, and engineering departments.

Addressing Long-standing Issues

The introduction of this policy aims to address the issue of extended deputation tenures, some of which have stretched over two decades. Chandigarh's home secretary, Nitin Yadav, noted that the absence of a formal deputation policy had resulted in such long-term assignments. The policy's implementation could also significantly impact the current education system, where 20% of teacher posts in government schools are filled on deputation from Punjab and Haryana. Presently, 254 out of 894 deputation posts are vacant.

Opposition and Potential Impact

The new deputation policy has been met with opposition from the AAP-led Punjab government. Their argument rests on the unique status of Chandigarh as the shared capital of both Punjab and Haryana. The Punjab government contends that the proposed policy could deter employees from these states due to the potential instability it might introduce. This could lead to more vacancies in deputation posts and a shift towards increased recruitment of UT cadre employees.