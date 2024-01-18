Chandigarh Mayoral Election Delay Sparks AAP-BJP Political Tensions

In an unanticipated turn of events, the Chandigarh mayoral elections, originally slated for 18th January, have been deferred to 6th February. The abrupt rescheduling came on the heels of the presiding officer's reported illness. The development has sparked a political storm, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of strategically delaying the polls to evade an impending defeat.

Chadha's assertions point towards a perceived 'democracy phobia' within the BJP, implying the party's alleged apprehension towards independent, free and fair elections. His comments come in the wake of the anticipations surrounding the 'INDIA alliance,' a coalition purportedly involving AAP, positioned favorably against the BJP in the mayoral race.

Legal Recourse and Political Implications

In response to the election's postponement, both the AAP and Congress have expressed their intent to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The AAP's petition seeks to annul the deferral order and demand transparent elections for the positions of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, and Deputy Mayor. Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Bansal has questioned the timely illness of the presiding officer and the lack of a replacement appointment.

The mayoral elections bear significant political weight, as the Congress and AAP have formed an alliance to contest the polls with the aim of unseating the BJP from the mayor's chair. The postponement has led to high drama, with AAP and Congress councillors protesting the development and accusing the BJP of attempting to halt the elections.

With the Punjab and Haryana High Court scheduled to hear the case on January 23rd, the political arena awaits the unfolding of this contentious electoral saga. The outcome of this high-stakes election could potentially reshape the political landscape in Chandigarh, setting the tone for future political contests in the region.