Chandigarh Liquor Smuggling Crackdown: Officials Visit Bihar for Probe

In a significant move against illicit liquor smuggling, a joint team of Chandigarh Police and Excise and Taxation Department officers flew to Patna, Bihar, to deepen their investigation into the interstate smuggling of liquor manufactured in Chandigarh. This comes after raids at four local bottling plants revealed violations of excise rules, spotlighting the issue's severity and its implications for both states.

Advertisment

Uncovering the Liquor Trail

The recent operation was triggered by specific intelligence received last month about Chandigarh's bottling plants' involvement in smuggling activities. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur noted the seizure of Chandigarh-manufactured liquor in Bihar and the potential for increased smuggling activity in light of upcoming elections. The investigative team, including Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer and DSP Ram Gopal Dagar, aimed to collaborate with Bihar's police and excise officials to gather crucial evidence, including names of involved bottling plants and suspects' statements.

Raids and Regulatory Actions

Advertisment

On March 30, a coordinated raid on four bottling facilities in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase-1 and Phase-2 was conducted, leading to multiple FIRs against the implicated establishments. The crackdown, initiated by UT Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, is part of a broader effort to enforce strict adherence to excise regulations. Following these actions, the licence of Queen Distillers & Bottlers Pvt Ltd was revoked due to multiple violations under the Excise Act, marking a decisive step in curbing illegal liquor distribution networks.

Broader Implications and Continuing Efforts

The ongoing investigation and regulatory actions underscore the challenges of managing illicit liquor trade, especially in regions with strict prohibition laws like Bihar. By addressing the supply chain's root, authorities hope to deter future smuggling attempts, safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with legal standards.