Chancellor Olaf Scholz Reiterates German Support for Ukraine, Urges Ceasefire in Gaza

Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured German lawmakers and the international community that Russia's President Vladimir Putin was mistaken if he believed Germany's resolve in supporting Ukraine would waver. In a decisive speech to the Bundestag, which set the stage for an upcoming EU summit in Brussels, Scholz elaborated on Germany's steadfast commitment to aid Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts, while also addressing the critical situation in Gaza.

Advertisment

During his address, Chancellor Scholz emphasized that Germany would continue to assist Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. "If the Russian president believes that he just has to sit out this war and we will weaken in our support, then he has himself miscalculated," Scholz stated, underscoring the importance of maintaining international law and rejecting any peace that undermines Ukraine's sovereignty. Despite some domestic debate, particularly regarding the potential delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Germany remains Ukraine's second-largest supplier of military aid, a fact Scholz highlighted to underscore Germany's substantial role in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Critique of the Taurus Missile Debate

Scholz criticized the internal debate over whether Germany should supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, describing the discussion as "ridiculous" and "embarrassing" for Germany. He argued that such deliveries could escalate tensions with Russia and potentially draw Germany directly into the conflict, given that Ukrainian forces would require guidance from German personnel to operate the missiles. This stance reflects Scholz's cautious approach to military aid, prioritizing support that does not exacerbate the conflict unnecessarily.

In addition to discussing support for Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz called for a "timely, long-lasting cease-fire" in the Gaza Strip and stressed the importance of humanitarian aid for the region. He expressed optimism about achieving these goals with the help of Arab states, signaling a broader diplomatic effort to address conflicts beyond Europe. Scholz's remarks on Gaza highlight Germany's commitment to peace and stability, not just in Europe but globally.

As the EU summit in Brussels approaches, Chancellor Scholz's statements underscore Germany's firm stance on supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression while advocating for peace and humanitarian efforts in conflict zones like Gaza. These positions reflect Germany's role as a key player in international diplomacy and its commitment to upholding international law and human rights.