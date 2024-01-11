en English
Politics

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK’s Child Benefit System

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK’s Child Benefit System

In a recent episode of ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the inherent unfairness of the current Child Benefit system. The issue was thrust into the spotlight after show host Martin Lewis confronted the Chancellor with a question that resonated with a large section of the viewership – the inequality faced by single-income earners.

Lewis presented a real-life scenario of a widower earning £60,000 having to repay Child Benefit, a stark contrast against dual-income families who, despite collectively earning significantly more, remain unaffected by this stipulation. The Chancellor, in his response, conceded the existence of unfair distortion in the system, especially in how marginal tax rates impact single earners as opposed to dual-income families, both individuals earning £50,000 each.

Child Benefit and its Purpose

Hunt went on to clarify that Child Benefit is essentially designed for individuals earning under £50,000. In an attempt to address the issue, the government has implemented certain adjustments, such as enabling higher earners to pay via their tax code and offering the option to claim National Insurance credits retrospectively. However, he also admitted that the tax system is fraught with complexities and there are many such distortions he would like to rectify, provided it is financially viable.

According to Hunt, matters like these are routinely reviewed during each Budget, and changes would be made if they are affordable. However, confirmation of any changes at this stage would be premature. This statement, while cautious, does open up the possibility of a future shift in policy that could see a fairer Child Benefit system in the UK.

Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

