Chancellor Hunt's Budget Boosts North East with Devolution Deal, Metro Funding, but Faces Critique on Public Transport and Housing

Business Editor Mike Hughes gathers reactions to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget, highlighting significant developments and criticisms from key figures in the North East. Kevin Bell from Womble Bond Dickinson comments on the devolution deal and Metro funding, while concerns are raised about public transport and housing sector neglect.

Devolution and Transport Funding: A Closer Look

Kevin Bell, a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson, sheds light on the budget's recognition of "historic under-investment" in regions, particularly through the North East trailblazer devolution deal. This deal, promising over £100 million in support, includes £58 million for the Tyne and Wear Metro and efforts to expand local rail services. However, the budget's failure to address the cost of public transport and the decision to freeze fuel duties draws criticism from those advocating for greener travel options.

Corporate and Housing Sector Responses

From a corporate finance perspective, Robert Phillips expresses disappointment over the lack of significant new initiatives for the North East, viewing the budget allocations as mere "gap filling." Similarly, Dale Armstrong from Womble Bond Dickinson's real estate team points out the absence of measures to stimulate housing delivery, despite the abolition of SDLT multiple dwellings relief (MDR), suggesting missed opportunities in addressing housing sector challenges.

Community and Business Reactions

John McCabe from the North East Chamber of Commerce praises the devolution deal for potentially driving regional growth, contrasting with broader concerns over public service cuts and taxation policies. Meanwhile, representatives from the Federation of Small Businesses and BDO highlight the budget's mixed impact on small firms and taxpayers, acknowledging some positive steps but noting the overall lack of substantial support for business growth in the region.

As Chancellor Hunt's budget unfolds, its implications for the North East and wider UK economy are met with both optimism and skepticism. While the devolution deal and Metro funding mark significant strides for regional development, criticisms regarding public transport, housing, and support for local businesses underscore the complexities of balancing growth with equitable investments across sectors. The coming months will reveal the true impact of these policies on the North East's economic landscape and community wellbeing.