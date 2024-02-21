Challenging the Metrics: India's Democracy Under Scrutiny in Global Report

In the vibrant heart of Indian democracy, a narrative unfolds that questions the very fabric of its democratic processes. Sunil Arora, a figure deeply entrenched in the mechanisms that drive the world's largest democracy, stands in defiance against the International IDEA's Global State of Democracy Report (GSoD) 2023. This report, with its focus on democratic health across nations, has stirred a hornet's nest by lowering India's ranking. From the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene landscapes of Kerala, the implications of this assessment resonate, prompting a closer examination of what democracy means in the Indian context.

Advertisment

The Heart of the Controversy

The GSoD 2023 report casts a shadow over India's democratic credentials, demoting its ranking from 62 to 66. It pinpoints a decline in 'credible election scores' and 'civil liberties', positioning India alongside nations like Afghanistan and Cambodia. The findings also touch on sensitive issues such as the alleged unequal treatment by Facebook and the utilization of hate speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Arora, with his rich background as India's former Chief Election Commissioner, challenges these findings head-on. He asserts that the methodology and conclusions drawn by the report are marred by 'fallacious assumptions and sweeping unsubstantiated inferences'.

Defending India's Democratic Process

Advertisment

Arora's defense of Indian democracy is not without foundation. He highlights the sheer scale and diversity of elections in the country, pointing to the increasing voter participation rates, including significant strides in women's involvement. Moreover, he emphasizes the peaceful transitions of power as a hallmark of a functioning democracy. According to Arora, these achievements are glaring omissions in the GSoD report, which he believes relied on selectively chosen secondary sources. These sources, he argues, do not capture the essence of India's electoral atmosphere or the judiciary's independence, painting a distorted picture of the nation's democratic processes.

Scrutiny Beyond the Surface

Yet, the narrative is not one-sided. The GSoD report and its implications invite a broader discourse on the state of democracy globally, where nations grapple with the balance between governance and liberty. For India, this scrutiny provides a moment of introspection, challenging it to reassess and reaffirm its democratic commitments. The debate also underscores the complexity of measuring democracy, where indices and rankings may not fully encapsulate the nuances of democratic practice. As the conversation unfolds, it becomes evident that democracy, in all its forms, remains a work in progress, constantly evolving in response to the aspirations and challenges of its people.