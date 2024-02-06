Chalford Hill Residents Rally to Save Reconstructed Dry Stone Wall

In the tranquil surroundings of Chalford Hill, a small village near Stroud, a quiet battle ensues over a dry stone wall. The residents of Sycamore Grove, an estate nestled within the village, find themselves embroiled in a controversy of their own creation. They had taken the initiative to restore a dilapidated stone wall bordering their estate, using stones from a derelict wall within the village. Little did they know, the stones had been set aside by the Chalford Parish Council for different village projects.

Wall Reborn, Controversy Born

The Parish Council has expressed its dismay at the residents' actions, demanding the return of the stones. However, the objections to the wall don't end with the council. GreenSquareAccord, a social housing firm, has also taken issue with the wall. They argue that the structure was erected without permission and contravenes established planning agreements. Consequently, they are insisting on its dismantlement.

A Petition and a Plea

In the face of these challenges, a Sycamore Grove resident, Paul Owen, has taken a stand. He started an online petition to prevent the demolition of the wall, advocating for a low dry stone wall boundary that aligns with the aesthetic of Middle Hill, a feature of the village. The petition has garnered 40 signatures, a testimony to the local support for the wall. It will be presented to both GreenSquareAccord and the Stroud District Council, in the hopes of demonstrating this backing.

Unyielding Stance

Despite the residents' efforts and growing community support, GreenSquareAccord remains unmoved. They maintain their stance, arguing that they cannot sanction what they perceive as an unlawful act. They have requested the removal of the wall, and the replanting of a hedge, as initially approved in the planning permission. The future of the wall hangs in the balance, left to the mercy of the ensuing dialogue between the residents, the Parish Council, GreenSquareAccord, and the Stroud District Council.