Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene’s Authority

Ghana’s political landscape has been rattled by the audacious remarks of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known in political circles as Chairman Wontumi. The Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Wontumi sparked controversy during an NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee session by making assertions that challenge the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. This has led to the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asante kingdom, summoning the outspoken politician.

A Bold Declaration

In the presence of notable figures, including the NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, who chaired the vetting committee, and Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, Wontumi boldly declared his intention to establish his own kingdom. This kingdom, he claimed, would have its own police and military forces. Furthermore, he asserted that he would not hesitate to openly disagree with the Asantehene if there were conflicting views between them.

Backlash and Repercussions

Wontumi’s audacious remarks have not gone unnoticed. His statements, deemed disrespectful towards the Asantehene, have ignited discontent among the Asante community. Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, expressed his dissatisfaction with the remarks, amplifying the gravity of the situation. The incident has triggered an urgent response from the Asanteman Traditional Council, who have contacted the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to intervene.

Summoned by the Palace

In a significant move, the Manhyia Palace has summoned Chairman Wontumi to appear before it to address the comments he made. This summons entails a serious implication, highlighting the weight of the situation and the potential consequences for Wontumi. The unfolding scenario underscores the clout of traditional authorities in Ghana’s political landscape and the boundaries that political figures should respect.