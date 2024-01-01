en English
Chad’s Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
In a significant political development, Chad’s transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has appointed former leading opposition leader Succes Masra as the new prime minister. This transition comes as part of the efforts to restore civilian rule and democracy in the African nation.

A New Dawn in Chad’s Political Landscape

The appointment of Masra, president of The Transformers party, marks a pivotal moment in Chad’s political landscape. A vocal critic of the Deby dynasty, Masra had recently ended his exile and returned to Chad in November after an agreement with the country’s military leaders. The appointment comes days after a referendum on a new constitution, which Masra had supported, passed with an overwhelming 86 percent approval.

Black Thursday: A Past Marred by Violence

Masra had fled into exile following the violent suppression of protests on October 20, 2022— a day now referred to as Black Thursday. Authorities reported around 50 deaths during these protests, while opposition and NGOs estimate the death toll to be significantly higher, ranging between 100 and 300, primarily in the capital, N’Djamena.

Opposition Divided Over Masra’s Appointment

Masra’s appointment, however, has not been universally welcomed. It has resulted in a division among opposition parties, with some distancing themselves from him. There has also been widespread criticism of the general amnesty granted by the regime for those involved in the Black Thursday protests.

Despite these challenges, Masra remains committed to creating a peaceful political solution and leveraging this opportunity to usher in a new era of reconciliation and peace in Chad.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

