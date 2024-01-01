en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Chad’s Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader as Prime Minister: A Shift in Political Dynamics?

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Chad’s Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader as Prime Minister: A Shift in Political Dynamics?

Chad’s transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has taken an unprecedented political stride by appointing a leading opposition figure, Succes Masra, as the nation’s prime minister. This move could potentially herald a shift in Chad’s political dynamics, as it sees a notable adversary, who had been living in exile, step into a significant governmental role.

A Potential Catalyst for Reconciliation

Masra, a former opposition leader and longtime rival of the Deby regime, made his return to Chad in November 2022 following a period of exile due to a political clampdown. His appointment as prime minister is being viewed as a potential catalyst for reconciliation and peace in Chad, a nation that has been grappling with socio-political crisis since the demise of former President Idriss Deby Itno in 2021.

Return to Civilian Rule: A Path Towards Stability

His party, The Transformers, was previously suspended by the military government during protests against the interim leader’s decision to extend his tenure. Masra and other opposition figures, however, were permitted to return following an agreement with the minister of reconciliation. The successful passage of a new constitution via a referendum has been a crucial step towards the scheduled elections this year, aiming to return the country to civilian rule.

Public Reaction Towards Masra’s Appointment

Public responses to Masra’s appointment have been mixed. While some express hope for political and economic improvement, others remain unhappy due to the lack of investigation into the violent protests of October 2022 and the regime’s general amnesty for those involved. Masra’s appointment, announced on national television, has been seen as a move to appease the opposition following the constitutional referendum. Despite the challenges, Masra has expressed a desire to continue dialogue for a peaceful political solution, further solidifying his intent to navigate the turbulent political waters of Chad.

0
Africa Chad Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Over 1,100 Migrants Intercepted by Moroccan Army on New Year's Eve

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection

By Justice Nwafor

Opposition Leader Succes Masra Appointed Prime Minister of Chad's Transitional Government

By Israel Ojoko

Ethiopia Secures Red Sea Access in Strategic Agreement with Somaliland

By Salman Akhtar

Afcon 2023: A Celebration of African Football's Talent and Triumph ...
@Africa · 1 hour
Afcon 2023: A Celebration of African Football's Talent and Triumph ...
heart comment 0
Calabar Carnival 2024: A Vibrant Showcase of African Culture

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Calabar Carnival 2024: A Vibrant Showcase of African Culture
Cameroon Celebrates 64th Independence Day: A Reflection on National Unity and Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Cameroon Celebrates 64th Independence Day: A Reflection on National Unity and Progress
African Startups Turn to Debt Financing, Borrowing $2bn over the Decade

By Nimrah Khatoon

African Startups Turn to Debt Financing, Borrowing $2bn over the Decade
Zambia’s Path to Poverty Alleviation: Aiming for Double-Digit GDP Growth

By Shivani Chauhan

Zambia's Path to Poverty Alleviation: Aiming for Double-Digit GDP Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
2 mins
Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
Uganda's Alex Brandon Challenges Wealth Perception in Opposition Leadership
3 mins
Uganda's Alex Brandon Challenges Wealth Perception in Opposition Leadership
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
4 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on 'MwasuzeMutya'
4 mins
Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on 'MwasuzeMutya'
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
4 mins
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
5 mins
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
6 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
6 mins
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
6 mins
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
4 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
12 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
42 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app