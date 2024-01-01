en English
Africa

Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister

In a significant shift for Chad’s transitional government, Succes Masra, former leading opposition figure and president of The Transformers party, has been appointed as the new Prime Minister. The announcement was made by Mahamat Ahmat Alabo, the general secretary to the presidency, on state television.

A Longtime Critic Returns

Known for his staunch criticism of the Deby dynasty, Masra had been living in exile following his protests against the military regime’s decision to extend its transitional period. Initially set for 18 months, the objective was to facilitate elections and the return of power to a civilian government. However, this extension led to protests on October 20, 2022, known as Black Thursday, resulting in the death of several demonstrators. While authorities reported around 50 deaths, opposition groups and NGOs estimated the toll to be between 100 and 300.

From Exile to Prime Minister

Following a reconciliation agreement signed in Kinshasa, Masra returned to Chad in November. The agreement permitted him to resume his political activities freely. Prior to his appointment as Prime Minister, Masra had urged his supporters to vote in favor of a new constitution in a referendum that saw an 86 percent approval rate. The new constitution is widely expected to lead to elections.

Divided Opinions and Unresolved Issues

Despite his return and subsequent appointment, Masra’s acceptance among opposition parties has been divided. Some have distanced themselves from him, while others have criticized the general amnesty granted by the regime to those involved in the Black Thursday protests. As he steps into his new role, Masra has expressed his desire to continue dialogue for a peaceful political solution, leaving the world to watch how the political landscape in Chad will evolve in the coming months.

Africa Human Rights Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

