en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Prime Minister

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Prime Minister

In a significant political shift, Chad’s transitional government has appointed former opposition figure, Succes Masra, as the new prime minister. The announcement was made by the country’s transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, on state television. Masra, the leader of The Transformers party and a long-standing critic of the Deby dynasty, returned to Chad in November after a period of exile. His return was facilitated by a reconciliation agreement signed in Kinshasa at the end of October, which granted him freedom to engage in political activities.

A Resounding Yes for New Constitution

This political reshuffle comes on the heels of a referendum on a new constitution, which saw an overwhelming 86 percent of participants voting in favor. Masra’s appointment follows his support for the referendum and his call for his supporters to vote for it. This referendum is perceived as a precursor to the anticipated elections and a potential return to civilian rule following an extended transition period. Originally set for 18 months, this transition period was extended by the military regime for an additional two years.

Black Thursday: A Stain on the Transition

The transition period was marred by protests on October 20, 2022, known as Black Thursday, during which authorities reported around 50 deaths. However, opposition groups and NGOs estimated the toll to be between 100 and 300, largely due to military and police action.

Mixed Reactions to Masra’s Appointment

The decision to appoint Masra has been met with mixed reactions. Several opposition parties have distanced themselves from him, expressing opposition to a general amnesty granted by the regime for those involved in the Black Thursday protests. Despite these controversies, the appointment of a former opposition leader marks a pivotal moment in Chad’s political landscape as the country navigates its way towards a potentially more democratic future.

0
Africa Elections Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians

By Nitish Verma

Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp

By Salman Khan

President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Saboor Bayat

Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support ...
@Africa · 53 mins
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support ...
heart comment 0
Beitbridge in Crisis: Inadequate Drainage System Leads to Catastrophic Flooding

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Beitbridge in Crisis: Inadequate Drainage System Leads to Catastrophic Flooding
Luton Council Includes Pyramids of Giza in Black History Educational Resources

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Luton Council Includes Pyramids of Giza in Black History Educational Resources
Ethiopia Secures Sea Access in Landmark Deal with Breakaway Somali Region

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ethiopia Secures Sea Access in Landmark Deal with Breakaway Somali Region
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
46 seconds
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order
2 mins
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order
Russell Wilson's Benching: A Controversial Intersection of Power, Contracts, and Ethics in the NFL
2 mins
Russell Wilson's Benching: A Controversial Intersection of Power, Contracts, and Ethics in the NFL
Andy Murray Showcases Determination Despite Defeat at Brisbane International
2 mins
Andy Murray Showcases Determination Despite Defeat at Brisbane International
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
3 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
5 mins
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
5 mins
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
7 mins
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app