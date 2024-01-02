Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Prime Minister

In a significant political shift, Chad’s transitional government has appointed former opposition figure, Succes Masra, as the new prime minister. The announcement was made by the country’s transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, on state television. Masra, the leader of The Transformers party and a long-standing critic of the Deby dynasty, returned to Chad in November after a period of exile. His return was facilitated by a reconciliation agreement signed in Kinshasa at the end of October, which granted him freedom to engage in political activities.

A Resounding Yes for New Constitution

This political reshuffle comes on the heels of a referendum on a new constitution, which saw an overwhelming 86 percent of participants voting in favor. Masra’s appointment follows his support for the referendum and his call for his supporters to vote for it. This referendum is perceived as a precursor to the anticipated elections and a potential return to civilian rule following an extended transition period. Originally set for 18 months, this transition period was extended by the military regime for an additional two years.

Black Thursday: A Stain on the Transition

The transition period was marred by protests on October 20, 2022, known as Black Thursday, during which authorities reported around 50 deaths. However, opposition groups and NGOs estimated the toll to be between 100 and 300, largely due to military and police action.

Mixed Reactions to Masra’s Appointment

The decision to appoint Masra has been met with mixed reactions. Several opposition parties have distanced themselves from him, expressing opposition to a general amnesty granted by the regime for those involved in the Black Thursday protests. Despite these controversies, the appointment of a former opposition leader marks a pivotal moment in Chad’s political landscape as the country navigates its way towards a potentially more democratic future.