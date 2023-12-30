Chad’s Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy

In a decisive and historical event, Chad’s Supreme Court has officially endorsed the ‘yes’ vote in the referendum regarding a new constitution. This pivotal action sets the stage for the anticipated elections at the close of 2024. The final outcome of the referendum revealed a commanding victory for the ‘yes’ camp, with 85.90% support, opposed to 14.10% backing the ‘no’ vote, and a voter turnout of 62.8%. The Supreme Court’s president announced this confirmation during a press conference.

Contesting the Referendum

However, this result is not without its detractors. Certain opposition groups and civil society members argue that the referendum result is tantamount to a plebiscite, essentially paving the way for the potential election of the current transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. Challenges to the referendum’s legitimacy were presented by the Bloc Federal, an opposition coalition, who demanded the results be invalidated due to various reported voting irregularities. Yet, these appeals were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

New Constitution: A Strike of Continuity?

The new constitution, despite its title, does not starkly deviate from the previous one. It continues to bestow significant power upon the head of state. This alignment with the old constitution has raised eyebrows and questions about the direction Chad is heading. General Mahamat Deby, who was proclaimed transitional president after the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, has extended the transition period by two years and allowed himself to stand in the presidential elections scheduled for late 2024.

Protests and Repression

Despite the Supreme Court’s validation, part of the opposition and civil society contests these results. They claim it to be a plebiscite intended to prepare for the election of the transitional president. Protests against this extension witnessed violent incidents and repression, with young men and teenagers killed, imprisoned, tortured, or disappeared. This contested socio-political landscape and the ensuing violence have cast a dark shadow over the birth of Chad’s 5th Republic, characterized by a semi-presidential regime and separation of powers.

In conclusion, while the confirmation of the ‘yes’ vote in the referendum by Chad’s Supreme Court is a significant step towards the planned elections at the end of 2024, it remains tainted by opposition claims of plebiscite, alleged voting irregularities, and violent protests. As Chad strides towards its future, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how this story unfolds.

