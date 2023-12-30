en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Chad’s Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:05 am EST
Chad’s Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy

In a decisive and historical event, Chad’s Supreme Court has officially endorsed the ‘yes’ vote in the referendum regarding a new constitution. This pivotal action sets the stage for the anticipated elections at the close of 2024. The final outcome of the referendum revealed a commanding victory for the ‘yes’ camp, with 85.90% support, opposed to 14.10% backing the ‘no’ vote, and a voter turnout of 62.8%. The Supreme Court’s president announced this confirmation during a press conference.

Contesting the Referendum

However, this result is not without its detractors. Certain opposition groups and civil society members argue that the referendum result is tantamount to a plebiscite, essentially paving the way for the potential election of the current transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. Challenges to the referendum’s legitimacy were presented by the Bloc Federal, an opposition coalition, who demanded the results be invalidated due to various reported voting irregularities. Yet, these appeals were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

(Read Also: Saudi Aid Organization KSrelief Pledges $6 Million in Partnership with UNHCR: A Round-Up of Saudi Initiatives)

New Constitution: A Strike of Continuity?

The new constitution, despite its title, does not starkly deviate from the previous one. It continues to bestow significant power upon the head of state. This alignment with the old constitution has raised eyebrows and questions about the direction Chad is heading. General Mahamat Deby, who was proclaimed transitional president after the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, has extended the transition period by two years and allowed himself to stand in the presidential elections scheduled for late 2024.

(Read Also: Norchad Omier Crosses 1,500-Point Milestone in Miami Hurricanes’ Victory Over North Florida)

Protests and Repression

Despite the Supreme Court’s validation, part of the opposition and civil society contests these results. They claim it to be a plebiscite intended to prepare for the election of the transitional president. Protests against this extension witnessed violent incidents and repression, with young men and teenagers killed, imprisoned, tortured, or disappeared. This contested socio-political landscape and the ensuing violence have cast a dark shadow over the birth of Chad’s 5th Republic, characterized by a semi-presidential regime and separation of powers.

In conclusion, while the confirmation of the ‘yes’ vote in the referendum by Chad’s Supreme Court is a significant step towards the planned elections at the end of 2024, it remains tainted by opposition claims of plebiscite, alleged voting irregularities, and violent protests. As Chad strides towards its future, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how this story unfolds.

Read More

0
Africa Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shifting Tides in Ghana's African Wax Print Market Amid Economic Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Zimbabwe's Devolution Agenda: Parliamentary Committee Calls for Increased Funding for Rural Industrialisation

By BNN Correspondents

CAFI: Pioneering Horticultural Development and Food Security in Africa

By BNN Correspondents

Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning

By Salman Khan

Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Lead ...
@Africa · 13 mins
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Lead ...
heart comment 0
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of Football and Unity Amidst Global Turmoil

By Salman Khan

AFCON 2023: A Celebration of Football and Unity Amidst Global Turmoil
Nigerian Music Superstars Shine on the Global Stage in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Music Superstars Shine on the Global Stage in 2023
Non-compliance with Angola’s PIIM May Result in Criminal Charges; Spotlight on URL Shorteners

By Saboor Bayat

Non-compliance with Angola's PIIM May Result in Criminal Charges; Spotlight on URL Shorteners
Surge in Violence Against Civilians in Sudan: A Call for International Intervention

By Ebenezer Mensah

Surge in Violence Against Civilians in Sudan: A Call for International Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina's President Milei Declines BRICS Membership, Revises Foreign Policy
39 seconds
Argentina's President Milei Declines BRICS Membership, Revises Foreign Policy
Penny Mordaunt: Channeling the Spirit of Betty Boothroyd to Inspire Future Female Leaders
2 mins
Penny Mordaunt: Channeling the Spirit of Betty Boothroyd to Inspire Future Female Leaders
Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters
3 mins
Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters
IK Ogbonna: The Nollywood Star With a Passion for Football
4 mins
IK Ogbonna: The Nollywood Star With a Passion for Football
Healthcare Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region Amidst Unrest
5 mins
Healthcare Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region Amidst Unrest
Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment
6 mins
Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment
Postponement of Turkish Super Cup Final Triggers International Controversy
6 mins
Postponement of Turkish Super Cup Final Triggers International Controversy
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
7 mins
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
Jammu and Kashmir Attacks: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Dialogue, Indian Army to Boost Forces
8 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Attacks: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Dialogue, Indian Army to Boost Forces
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 hour
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
7 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app